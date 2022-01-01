MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call off Perkins and Knight Arnold where they found two people had been shot.

Memphis Police said a male teenager was transferred to Le Bonheur’s in critical condition and another victim, a woman, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



Police said that a man was detained on the scene, and MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.