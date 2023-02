MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were injured in a shooting in downtown Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Butler Avenue near Third Street. The male juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Photo by Terrence Lee, WREG

Photo by Terrence Lee, WREG

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect was a short man in a white Dodge sedan with white rims. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.