UPDATE: Both children have been located, according to Memphis Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Endangered Missing Children Alert issued by the Memphis Police Department for two Frayser kids, has been canceled.

Nakyla Shelton and Darius Jones (Memphis Police Department)

Police say 9-year-old Darius Jones and his 14-year-old sister Nakyla Shelton walked a friend home Thursday night, but neither of the children returned to their Frayser home.

They were last seen in the 900 block of Alaska Street.

Darius is 4-foot-6 and weighs 70 pounds. He has brown eyes, black, lowcut hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue khaki pants, and white Air Force One shoes.

Nakyla is 5-foot-4 and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair with a pink ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.

If you see Darius or Nakyla, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.