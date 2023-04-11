A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and three people are injured following a crash in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road at 3:13 p.m.

Two children and an adult were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. A woman was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

The Memphis Fire Department says units are at the scene and a light pole is down. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and move over for first responders working at the scene.