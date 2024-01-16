MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested two men they say are responsible for breaking into a beauty store and stealing more than $4,000 in items Monday.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to a break-in at Ulta Beauty in the 2200 block of Germantown Parkway. The store’s window had been broken out, and a man with a suitcase was walking in the parking lot.

(L-R) Chardarius Baskerville, Rodricuz Partee

The suspect, later identified as Charfarius Baskerville, told MPD he was inside the store with three other men. His suitcase was filled with several items from the store.

Officers viewed video footage of the incident.

While patrolling the area, they saw Rodricuz Partee walking down the street. He was wearing the same jacket from the video footage; Partee was taken into custody.

Reports state the items taken from Ulta Beauty totaled $4,000.

Baskerville and Partee are both charged with Burglary of a Building. They are set to appear in court Tuesday.