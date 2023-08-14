MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were charged with second-degree murder for their role in a shooting that killed a man at a Family Dollar store in July.

Police say one of the suspects dropped his wallet with identification inside at the store on Mendenhall Road near Knight Arnold.

Police were called to the store on the night of July 26 for a report of men fighting inside the store. By the time they got there, the fight had escalated into a shooting.

Jeremy Maddox was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jermaine Carlton, 28, and Jeremy Carlton, 32, are charged in Maddox’s death.

Police say the two Carltons were fighting with Maddox, when Jermaine Carlton pulled out a weapon and shot him.