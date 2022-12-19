MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged in a kidnapping incident that began in Hickory Hill on Dec. 16.

According to police, Devon Flowers and Tavious Bobbitt approached a man with an AR pistol near the intersection of Sandy Park and Shelby Drive.

Court documents say the man was standing outside of his Nissan Pathfinder when one of the men stated “Don’t move before or I will kill you.” The man was then forced into the backseat of the Pathfinder.

Police say the men took the victim’s cash and credit cards and hit him in the head with the gun. The men allegedly drove the victim around for over thirty minutes while trying to force him to unlock his phone and cash app money to them.

The men eventually forced the victim out of the car in the Orange Mound area and fled in his Pathfinder.

The Pathfinder was located on Winchester and Polo Club two days later. Police say several individuals were inside.

When deputies approached the car, police say the driver rammed into the deputy’s car and everyone inside fled the scene on foot.

Flowers and Bobbitt, who was the driver of the Pathfinder, were both taken into custody.

They both are charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.