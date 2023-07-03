MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after officers bust what they call a chop shop at a home in Whitehaven.

A Memphis Police cruiser returned to Marlin Road in Whitehaven days after a chop shop bust.

“All I know is the people had something like a tarp over their carport but ain’t never know what was going on, but we didn’t think nothing of it,” said resident Michael Goosby.

That all changed last Thursday when MPD responded to a call concerning a stolen vehicle possibly being stripped and an armed party at this home.

“I saw them go in the back like they had doors open like they was looking inside the car,” said Goosby.

According to an arrest affidavit, three men were behind the home going between two cars. When they spotted the officers, two of them allegedly jumped into a car and hit an MPD cruiser as they sped away.

Police said a third man, Ali Diarra, tried to jump in the backseat but failed. He was arrested along with Jamie Moss, who is renting the home.

“I didn’t even know who lived there anymore,” said Goosby. “We thought it was something kind of strange about the house, but we didn’t know what was going on.”

While searching the property, detectives found tools and parts along with multiple disassembled cars, including a Challenger stolen from a rental company at the airport and a recently swiped Nissan.

Investigators also discovered a vehicle key programmer, a license plate from another stolen vehicle, and prescription drugs taken from a car that was later recovered.

Officers said Moss eventually admitted she allows her boyfriend to store and disassemble stolen vehicles at her home.

Both suspects face multiple charges, including theft of property and violation of the chop shop law.