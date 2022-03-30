MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after being in possession of stolen scooters, burglary tools and drugs, according to MPD.

Police say were in the area of South Hollywood and Union when they observed Cooper Taylor and Chaz Simpson standing near unregistered scooters.

Police records indicate Simpson had several warrants and the 2016 Peace Sports scooter he was occupying was reported stolen.

Simpson told police he bought the scooter for $40. Records show the scooter is valued at $750.

When police searched Simpson’s scooter, they located a bag containing marijuana, crystal-meth, and a glass pipe.

Taylor was occupying a Honda Metropolitan which had no ignition, police say. Police located burglary tools, a needle, methamphetamine, and alprazolam when searching Taylor.

Taylor faces multiple crimes including three drug charges, theft of property and driving under the influence.

Simpson faces three drug charges along with the use of a off-highway motor vehicle on a highway and possession of burglary tools. He was also charged with refusing to submit a blood alcohol test.

Simpson’s bond is set at $40,200 while Taylor has a bond of $20,000.