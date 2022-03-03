MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man and a teenager are facing multiple charges Thursday after they robbed a restaurant in Parkway Village and fired shots at officers.

On Jan. 14, officers were flagged down to the Sonic drive through at 2865 S. Perkins around 9 p.m. A woman told them two armed men were robbing the business.

Police said the suspects forced the workers to give them the money from the cash registers and their aprons.

Police said the suspects fired shots at responding officers, striking the squad car. Officers returned fire at the suspects.

Deandre Neeley, 21, was charged with three counts of criminal attempt felony to wit second-degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with five counts of aggravated robbery.

Deandre Neeley

No officers or victims from the business were reported injured. Police said it is unknown if a suspect was struck by gunfire during the incident.