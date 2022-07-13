MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A road rage incident in Memphis nearly cost a driver his life after a car accident escalated into gunfire.

Two men said they were in a car on Winchester Road and tried to change lanes. That’s when the driver said he noticed a Kia driving fast so he then tried to merge back into his lane and was clipped by the Kia.

After both vehicles stopped, police say the passenger in the Kia, identified as Jeremy Henderson, pulled out a gun and handed it to Charles Thomas, the driver of the Kia.

Thomas is accused of firing shots at the driver of the other vehicle.

The victim said after he was shot at he got back into his car and tried to get away while calling the police.

When officers arrived, the suspects took off running but both were caught after a short chase.

After the two were caught, police discovered the KIA they were in had been stolen back in 2020. The driver of the KIA said he purchased the car valued at nearly $20,000 for just 250 bucks.

Police said the gun that was used was also stolen.

Both Thomas and Henderson are now facing several charges including attempted second-degree murder, theft of property, and evading arrest.