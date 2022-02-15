MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were charged after police found stolen cars, guns, and drugs in Southwest Memphis on Monday.

According to Memphis Police, officers received information concerning a stolen gray 2010 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area. Officers found the occupied stolen car on the street in front of a home in the 3500 block of Lanette.

When officers approached the car, 18-year-old Dario Banks ran out of the car. 20-year-old Jakarius Ishmon, who was standing next to a white 2012 Infiniti G37 in the driveway, also ran from the scene.

Police said Ishmon was apprehended after he was seen throwing a Glock 21 .45 caliber on the ground. The gun was loaded with 14 live rounds. The white Infiniti was also reported stolen.

Banks was also taken into custody.

Investigators said a black backpack with several bags of marijuana, scales, baggies, and mostly empty bottles of Promethazine was found on the front passenger seat of the gray Infiniti. Two handguns were also found in the vehicle. One of the handguns was found to be stolen out of a vehicle in the Appling Farms Station area.

Banks and Ishmon were charged with theft of property $10,000 – $60,000 to wit motor vehicle, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.