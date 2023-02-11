MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Shelby County deputies said that they were responsible for a home invasion in Lakeland.
Deputies arrested Demarquarious Smith and Kevin Hicks after an investigation into a home invasion and attempted carjacking on January 14.
They have been charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, theft of property $60,000-$250,000, and possessing stolen property: checks.
Deputies said that Smith has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.