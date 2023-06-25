MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested and charged after a juvenile was shot outside a Raleigh gas station Friday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the shooting at the BP Express gas station in the 4100 block of Yale Road at 6 p.m.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they viewed surveillance video showing the juvenile hitting a man in the face with a handgun, causing a shot to be fired in the air. Tayshun Lott, 21, was later seen on the surveillance video pulling out a gun and firing several shots at the juvenile and three others at a Marathon gas station nearby.

Reports state after Lott fired shots, one of the people in the group, 18-year-old Howard Oliver, pulled out a gun and shot at Lott.

A vehicle was also hit during the exchange of gunfire, but no one inside the vehicle was injured.

According to police, Oliver picked up his gun and the juvenile’s gun and hid it in his vehicle after Lott fled the scene before officers arrived.

Lott was arrested after he was found hiding in the bathroom at the Walgreens on Ramill Road. Police also found a gun and an empty magazine inside the tank of the toilet in the stall he was hiding in.

Police say Oliver was arrested and later admitted that he fired one shot in the parking lot to “scare” the other people off and removed both guns from the scene.

Lott is charged with reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence while Oliver is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Both are expected to appear in court on June 26.