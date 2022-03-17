MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis.

Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle to Elvis Presley and Norris, where the driver struck another vehicle then bailed from the Infiniti.

Police were able to locate and chase the suspect on Elvis Presley. They said the suspect threw a holster and gun as he ran.

Eventually, officers caught up with the suspect, Deandre Perry, and took him into custody. A second handgun was found during a search. One of the recovered firearms was stolen and modified with an automatic firing switch.

When officers returned the scene of the crash, they were informed that a passenger in the Infiniti got in the driver’s seat and took off. A witness said they followed the vehicle to Amherst Cove.

Police found Audra Perry, in the 2200 block of Amherst Cove. Officers searched the vehicle and found 5 plastic bags of marijuana that weighed 2.5 pounds.

During a cavity search, a Shelby County Corrections officer found a folded piece of paper with an unknown white powered substance inside Audra’s rectum. Audra told the officer the substance was either crushed Percocet or Tylenol and she could not remember which one it was.

The substance tested positive for crack cocaine.

Audra Perry, 37, was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and contraband in penal institution.

Deandre Perry, 20, was charged with evading arrest, possessing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of vehicle registration law.