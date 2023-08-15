MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged following a drive-by shooting in Tunica County Sunday night.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said a caller told them their vehicle had been shot while traveling on US Highway 61 in the Robinsonville area. When deputies arrived, they saw bullet holes on the victim’s vehicle.

The victim said the suspects fired shots from a black Honda with Mississippi tags. No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies on patrol found a car matching the description near Highway 61 and White Oak Road and initiated a traffic stop.

Two people in the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old William Chambers and 29-year-old Kentanesha Chambers, were questioned and transported to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

William Chambers was charged with drive by shooting and three counts of aggravated assault. Kentanesha Chambers was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call their office at 662-363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.