MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are behind bars after a shooting in Frayser left one person dead and another injured Monday.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at James and Hollywood Monday around midnight.

According to police, a group of five people drove to a gas station on Range Line Road to buy a gun from Andrew Jones who was sitting in a car with a female driver.

When one of them gave Jones the money, Jones fired shots into their car before the driver sped away.

Officers were flagged down at James and Old Austin Peay.

Police said two of the five people in the car were shot and transported to the hospital. One of the victims, identified as Montrell West, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

One of the group members identified Jones as the person who shot into the car.

According to the affidavit, Valencia Vasquez later admitted to being the getaway driver, seeing Jones shoot at the victims, and leaving the scene.

Jones, 18, is charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree murder, and four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Vasquez, 33, is charged with facilitation of felony second-degree murder, and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

They are both due in court Friday. No bond has been set for either of them at this time.