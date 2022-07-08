MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after police say they carjacked a woman and fired shots at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Memphis Police say 34-year-old Kendrick Haynes and 35-year-old Jermaine Cobb are facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and carjacking.

Police responded to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a woman said she was in her 2009 Toyota Corolla when two men opened the door. The men reportedly strangled her and dragged her from her car.

The woman briefly lost consciousness.

According to police, a man and his wife were in their vehicle when they heard a gunshot and saw the suspects attacking the woman.

Police say the man stopped his vehicle behind the woman’s to try to stop the suspects from driving away. The suspects reportedly struck the man’s car before coming to a stop.

Memphis Police say one of the suspects got out of the car and fired one shot at the man’s vehicle. He got back in the car, and the suspects fled the scene.

Police say at around 5:10 p.m., an officer spotted the car in a parking spot at the Cromwell Park Apartments on Outland Road. The suspects were sitting inside.

The suspects reportedly got out of the car when the officer pulled up in front of them. The officer took the driver, identified as Cobb, into custody. Police say a black handgun fell out of Cobb’s waistband.

Memphis Police say when the officer tried to take Haynes into custody, Haynes tried to run away and was “taken to the ground.”

When Haynes was detained, he reportedly gave the officers four different first names, three different last names, and three different years for his birthday.

Memphis Police also say that Haynes broke the plastic seat in the back of the squad car. He reportedly caused less than $1,000 in damages.

Police say Haynes previously pled guilty to aggravated robbery in September of 2010.