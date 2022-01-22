MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a call reporting of a two car and pedestrian crash in Frayser Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash happened at Alta Vista Avenue and Overton Crossing around 6:00 p.m.

Two victims were transported to the hospital listed in critical condition.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.

NEXT: Man says ‘When I get out, I’m going to get even’ after being charged with arson