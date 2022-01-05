MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting that led to a crash in an East Memphis neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the incident happened on the 4100 block of Wildwood Drive around 11 a.m.

When they arrived, MPD found one person dead on the scene. Officers later determined that a shooting happened during the incident.

Officers are now treating the investigation as a homicide.

Witnesses says a man crashed his vehicle into a car parked in a driveway, pushing that car inside the home.

MPD later realized that man was shot, which is why they are now considering this a homicide investigation.

This is believed to be Memphis’ third homicide of the year. In 2021, there were 346 homicides, which is a record, according data from MPD.

While police have not released the identity of the victim, a family member, who declined to talk, says he is a 19 year-old that got caught with the wrong crowd.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.