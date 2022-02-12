MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officers are looking for two suspects who they say broke into a Family Dollar store in Parkway Village..

The break-in happened on Feb. 7 on the 4600 block of Knight Arnold Road when two men forcibly pulled both doors of the store open, according to police.

The two suspects are also wanted for other Family Dollar burglaries, police said.

See video of the break-in here.

Officers said one suspect was wearing a leg brace on his left leg, walking with a limp. He was also wearing a black hoodie with a blue and black plaid shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a navy blue hoodie with “Tommy” written down the left sleeve. He was also wearing blue jeans and gray shoes with black straps.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

