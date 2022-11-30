MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live.

Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would be closing the Massey Road location and the Sycamore Place Alzheimer’s Special Care Center on Winchester on January 21.

A relative of one resident, who did not want to be identified, said his mother received a letter this week saying she would have to move out. He said he was concerned about everyone being able to find a new home over the holidays.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

In a statement, Jennifer Daniels, Vice President of Frontier Management, the company that operates Laurel Glen at Memphis, said:

“Our priority in the coming weeks will be our residents and our staff, and we intend to do everything we can to support them with this transition. We will be working closely with our residents and their families as they consider options and make plans to relocate to new communities.”

Daniels said Frontier Management also plans to do everything it can to help its employees as they look for new jobs.

On its website, Laurel Glen at Memphis is described as a premier Assisted Living and Memory Care community that has been serving the area for more than 20 years.

Frontier Management didn’t say how many residents would be impacted by the closures, but according to a 2022 U.S. News and World Report article, Laurel Glen at Memphis has 58 units or apartments.