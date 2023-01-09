MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis.

Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 19, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and ran away.

Both of them were arrested after a brief chase.

Officers found an Autel vehicle programmer, which was used to steal and reprogram the Charger, inside the vehicle.

When officers checked the backyard, they also found a white Dodge Challenger stripped of its parts and a blue Infiniti. Both vehicles were stolen.

Investigators say Lee admitted to stripping the vehicle for parts to be sold.

Lee was charged with evading arrest, three counts of theft of property $10,000 – $60,000, theft of property $1,000 or less, intentionally evading arrest in auto, possession of burglary tools, violation of chop shop law, and vandalism $2,500 – $10,000.

Valentine was charged with evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, theft of property $1,000 or less, and possession of burglary tools.