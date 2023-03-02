MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested and will face federal charges in a kidnapping attempt from the Saddle Creek shopping center last year, Germantown Police said Thursday.

Police identified the suspects as Malik Malone, age 18, and Adrian Pegues, age 19, of Memphis. Their mugshots and further case information was not immediately available.

On Dec. 30, police reported that two men physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter her vehicle in the Saddle Creek parking lot on Farmington Road.

A bystander confronted the suspects, and they released the victim. The suspects got inside a silver four-door car, with a third suspect inside, and fled northbound on Germantown Road.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Memphis Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office worked on the case with Germantown Police.

The investigation remains open, Germantown Police said.