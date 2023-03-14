MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing serious charges nearly a month after gunfire injured two people and sent shoppers running inside the Wolfchase Galleria mall.

Court records show that Javarious Douglas, 22, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, use of a firearm and vandalism.

Douglas was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday, according to online records.

Tacorrion Golden, 22, was booked into jail the same day on the same charges.

A police affidavit says one man was shot in the stomach and another in the foot in the Feb. 16 shooting. Two bullets struck the Bath & Body Works store in the mall, narrowly missing several store employees.

Douglas was identified by a security guard and from surveillance video that police said showed him running through Macy’s with a gun in his hand.

Security video from the shootout showed about a dozen people walking into the mall before up to 10 shots were fired and people ran out. Some people hid in dumpsters outside, including one wounded male, police said.

Wolfchase Galleria has been the scene of several incidents in the past few months, including a shooting last August and a jewelry store heist, according to WREG archives.