MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men are facing charges after Memphis Police reportedly found multiple stolen cars, weapons, and drugs at a Whitehaven home.

Police say officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on G.E. Patterson at around 5:30 a.m. May 8. A woman reportedly told police she had parked her black Infiniti G37 outside of her apartment complex at 12:15 a.m. Four hours later, she discovered it was stolen.

Memphis Police say 10 days later, on May 18, officers spotted the stolen car. The driver reportedly fled from officers. Later that evening, at around 5:35 p.m., officers were in the 5100 block of Pickett Cove when they spotted the same car in a driveway.

Police say a man, later identified as 18-year-old Jamal Terrell, was getting out of the car. He reportedly shut and locked the door as officers approached. Memphis Police officers told Terrell to stop, but he ran inside of the house.

Memphis Police say officers spoke to a woman in the house and were able to get Terrell to come outside, where they took him into custody. When officers searched him, they reportedly did not find the key that used to lock the car.

Police say officers searched the home and other vehicles on the scene. Officers found the key for the Infiniti, multiple weapons, loaded and unloaded magazines, brass knuckles, a handcuff key, several other key fobs, and property that was reportedly linked to other burglaries.

Memphis Police say officers on the scene also found marijuana and ecstasy pills. Officers also learned that the other vehicles on the scene had been reported stolen as well.

Terrell has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Another man, 21-year-old Robert Holmes, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of property.