MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after a $60,000 van was stolen from an east Shelby County church early Tuesday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO Alert detectives found the stolen van on Mossbrook Lane and saw Jason Taylor, 39, and Carrie Litton, 40, get into the van.

When detectives turned on their blue lights, Taylor fled on foot but was caught after a brief chase.

Litton was charged with burglary, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, and criminal impersonation. She also had an active arrest warrant.

Taylor was charged with burglary, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.