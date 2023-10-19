MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are charged with attempted murder after being accused of chasing a man and shooting at him in Frayser last week.

The suspects, 28-year-old Tradarius Eskridge and 23-year-old George Wright, are both charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of firearm with intent to commit a felony. They are both being held on $500,000 bond.

Left to right: (Tradarius Eskridge, George Wright)

The Memphis Police Department says around 12:30 p.m. October 10, officers responded to an aggravated assault at Bethlehem Avenue and Rangeline Road. The victim stated he was chased by two men as they fired shots at him.

The victim stated Eskridge had a handgun and the other man had a rifle.

According to reports, the victim has filed two previous reports against the same men.

On October 12, police say the victim was able to give a statement on body camera. Eskridge also said in a recording that he would beat the victim up whenever he saw him, reports state.

Police say the victim positively identified Eskridge and Wright as the men responsible for chasing and shooting him.

Eskridge is set to appear in court on Monday, October 23 and Wright is scheduled for Friday, October 20.