MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men wanted in a deadly double shooting in North Memphis last year were arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force Saturday.

Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Mario Moore and Courtney Riley.

The victims were shot Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of Eldridge. A WREG reporter working on another story nearby heard the shots fired.

Warrants were issued Saturday for Henderson and Travis.

Henderson was arrested at the 2700 block of Garden Grove in Memphis, and Travis was arrested at the 8200 block of Nottingham in Cordova, marshals said in a release.

They were not listed in the Shelby County Jail database Saturday afternoon.