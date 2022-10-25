Amanda McDonald and Dana Walker (Courtesy: Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two women are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a high school and library in Marshall County on separate occasions, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor announced.

Former secretary Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from the H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account.

The nearly $40,000 in funds were meant to pay for things such as student parking decals, athletic uniforms, and school-sponsored fundraisers.

The alleged scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022 when school officials reported it to the State Auditor’s office.

Walker was arrested in February by the Marshall County School District Police. She was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter.

Former Marshall County Library Director Amanda McDonald is also accused of embezzling over $5,000 from the library for personal use.

McDonald turned herself into the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. She was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter.

If convicted, Walker faces up to 20 years in prison and McDonald faces 10 years in prison. Both women also face paying thousands of dollars in fines.

Walker’s employment in the Marshall County School District is covered by a $50,000 insurance policy while no surety bond covers McDonald’s employment. Both women will remain liable for the full amount of their demands along with individual charges.