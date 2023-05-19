MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who was servicing an ATM inside a North Memphis store was assaulted, shot, carjacked and robbed of a safe full of $120,000 in cash Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested in the crime. Police identified them as Royce Newsome, 30 and Alvin Anthony, 28.

According to records, the victim was walking out of the Save Market store at 1648 Oakwood and toward his car when someone came up from behind and assaulted him.

Two other then people got in the victim’s car. One of them fired a shot at the victim, hitting him in the back, police said.

They then sped away in the victim’s car, valued at $29,000. Inside was a safe containing $120,000 in cash from ATMs. Both the car and the safe, with contents still inside, were later recovered by police.

Investigators said surveillance video from the store showed two vehicles circling the store several times before the incident, and speeding away afterward. One was a red Honda Accord with temporary tags and a missing front bumper; the other was a black Nissan Altima with temporary tags, a missing front bumper and a bullet hole in the gas cap.

The next day they found more surveillance video showing the victim had been followed from store to store by the same vehicles.

MPD task force members reported they’d found both vehicles parked at a house in the 1500 block of Paullus in Frayser. When officers arrived, they say they found Newsome pulling into the driveway in the Altima, wearing the same clothes he was wearing in surveillance video.

Newsome admitted to owning the Altima, and phone records showed he was in the area of the robbery, police said. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, use of a firearm in a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $95,000.

Anthony, allegedly the driver of the red Honda, was also taken into custody. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, use of a firearm in a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit robbery. Bond was set at $85,000.