MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police.

Back in December, a man told Memphis Police he met a woman named Kashmir on a popular dating app.

After the two agreed to meet up, he told officers the woman picked him up near his grandmother’s house in Midtown on Dec. 16.

Officers said the woman was inside the car with 18-year-old twins sisters Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page and another unknown man.

Police said once they drove to an area near North Perkins Road and Charleswood, the unidentified male who was wearing a ski mask pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s phone and wallet.

The victim was then forced out of the car after the robbery and he ran for help.

The victim said at least one woman was also wearing a ski mask but both twins say were not aware of the setup.

On Tuesday, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page were taken into custody.

Both of their bonds are set at $30,000.

Police have not released any information on the other suspects.