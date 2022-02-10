MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a new law legalizing medical marijuana, the state’s program appears to be in jeopardy.



We’re following some reports that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) may cut electricity at businesses growing or selling cannabis, even if the owners are following state law.

That’s because the energy giant is focused on following federal law.



The reports have Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen alarmed. He and another lawmaker sent the TVA a letter, calling its position on the issue “outdated” and “an affront” to the overwhelming majority of voters in addition to state lawmakers who voted for medical marijuana.



Cohen said, “by suggesting that these individuals be reported to the department of justice for enforcement, the TVA could be impeding patients from accessing medical cannabis products in accordance with state law, something that the department of justice has been restricted from doing since 2014.”

Cohen is urging TVA to adopt new guidelines immediately, and leave Mississippi’s cannabis program alone.



We reached out to TVA for comment on this story overnight, and we are still waiting for a response.