MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rolling blackouts have been reinstated as the Tennessee Valley Authority strains under the power demand, according to local utilities and news reports.

TVA made the announcement about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to news partner WKRN in Nashville. While the TVA has not made a public announcement, local utilities have.

“The increase in electric system load this morning has outpaced TVA’s generation capacity,” the Southest Tennessee Electric Cooperative wrote on its Facebook page early Saturday. “They have asked STEMC and all other Local Power Companies to begin rolling blackouts to preserve the longterm stability of the Valley electric system.”

MLGW said around midnight that it was preparing for the possibility of intermittent power outages beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

At 6:30, the MLGW outage map showed 62,878 customers in the dark, a sharp increase from the day before. Customers across Shelby County woke up in the dark and cold.

MLGW said service in the affected areas would be interrupted for 30 minutes, two to three times a day on average.

Additionally, there was a boil water alert issued for southeast Shelby County due to low water pressure in the area.

It was all in an effort to cut energy consumption across the region as TVA strained under increased demand from Arctic weather that blanketed the region in cold late Thursday. Local utilities must cut energy load by 5 to 10 percent to preserve the TVA power grid.

TVA briefly instituted the rolling blackouts Friday, before quickly rescinding the order. But the situation apparently changed overnight.

Power in one area of Midtown Memphis was cut around 6 a.m. Saturday, and was restored at 6:48.