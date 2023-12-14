MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Rolling blackouts’ is a term many probably remember from last December, after artic blasts left thousands in the cold and dark. But the Tennessee Valley Authority says it invested millions of dollars to better prepare for extreme weather this year.

Who could ever forget Christmas of 2022 and what was nicknamed Winter Storm Elliot, the “once-in-a-generation storm” with its record-breaking temperatures and high winds?

For the TVA, it meant using rolling blackouts to keep the power grid stable during frigid temperatures, meaning thousands of utility customers lost power.

“TVA was not yet 90 years old, and for the first time in the 89-plus year history of the enterprise, we had to do rolling blackouts, and when that happens, the people we’re here to serve lose power, and we know that’s not a good thing,” said Mike Cashon, TVA Allen Integrated Site Plant Manager.

Fast forward one year later, WREG was allowed inside the TVA Allen Combined Cycle & Combustion Turbine Plant for a tour to see how upgrades have been made in hopes of keeping your lights on this year.

“We’ve taken specific strategic and tactical plans to correct that. We’ve gone through, and we’ve got a robust system now,” said Cashon.

TVA says it has recently invested millions of dollars into its plants with the goal of enhancing the reliability and resiliency at its coal, gas and hydro plants like the newer Allen facility.

“This plant operated. We were not affected by Elliot much other than it was really cold on the people out here to support it,” said Eric Taylor, TVA Allen Integrated Sit Maintenance Manager.

TVA says it has invested nearly $123 million into its facilities in the last three months, and next year, an additional $120 million will be invested to enhance its generation fleet.

During the tour, TVA says it has completed almost 3,400 winter readiness activities, such as enclosures and canvasses around exposed equipment, insulating exposed pipes, and modernizing heat trace technology.

“We’ve built temporary shelters out there. We’ve also gone out and improved our heat trace to keep our piping systems from freezing,” said Cashon.

TVA says it’s prepared for extreme weather and preventing the need for future rolling blackouts.

“We live in the area where we work as well. So, when you have rolling blackouts, we experienced them as well. We don’t like it either, and the folks at the generator sites have done everything possible to prevent that from occurring this year,” said Cashon.