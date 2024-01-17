MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water lifted the voluntary electricity conservation order Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The news comes as TVA, which provides the electricity that MLGW uses, is experiencing its highest-ever peak energy demand Wednesday.

The demand prompted MLGW to issue an electricity conservation order Tuesday afternoon. MLGW President Doug McGowen asked people to continue to hold off using dryers, large appliances, and space heaters until the area made it through the peak demand.

The energy conservation measures that residents and businesses have taken worked, so far preventing the need for any rolling blackouts.

“We were well below the forecast, and it’s the result of people coming together and taking voluntary conservation measures,” he said. “What people did helped, and so we were 100 to 150 megawatts lower because of the initiatives that were put into place during our peak yesterday.”

MLGW reported only 10 customers without power Wednesday morning.

► MLGW outage map

McGowen also addressed a rumor circulating that MLGW was planning a blackout for certain areas — those rumors are false, he said.

“I don’t know why the rumors got started, I don’t know where they originated from but there was a rumor that we would be rolling blackouts today between 3:30 and 9:30 pm – that is not the case,” McGowen said. “We do not plan rolling blackouts.”

With frigid weather still hanging around the area, he said MLGW will be watching the water system today. McGowen asked residents to continue dripping faucets.

“We will be forecasting our eyes ahead on the electric system to what happens tomorrow with the freezing rain, but all through this we have been looking at the water system just to make sure that we continue to have good water pressure,” he said. “We have enjoyed that our system has worked very very well. We haven’t seen anything like raging water main breaks, like we saw last winter during the rolling blackouts. Things are in a good position right now but we will keep you posted if anything should change.”