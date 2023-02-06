MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished three 400-foot tall chimney stacks on February 3 at the decommissioned Allen Fossil plant in Memphis.

The above video has been provided by the TVA.

The TVA issued the following statement on Twitter: All of the 400-foot tall chimney stacks at the retired Allen Fossil plant in Memphis were safely imploded this morning. We are striving for cleaner and more efficient energy generation as we build the energy system of the future while restoring the site for economic development.