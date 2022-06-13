MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – In these sizzling temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking residents to conserve energy during the hottest parts of the day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Scott Fielder with the TVA doesn’t anticipate any power problems but said every bit of conservation helps to make sure the power stays on for everyone.

“We like people to conserve energy,” Fiedler said. “That helps them save money but it also ensures we keep electricity flowing to everybody.”

The TVA has tips to help keep your home cool without constantly cranking the AC.

Use ceiling and floor fans to keep air moving.

Make sure doors and windows are properly sealed around the edges.

Keep all your curtains and shades closed.

If you do use your AC, make sure the air filter is clean because a dirty, clogged one means less air is coming out of your vents.