MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family wants justice after a teen was shot and killed outside of an Oakhaven convenience store Monday night.

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim multiple times.

The family has identified the teen who was killed as 18-year-old Kylan Dixon.

On Wednesday, Dixon’s aunt Lashea Moore was helping to make funeral arrangements for her nephew who she says always had a smile and wanted to make others smile too.

“Kylon was sweet. He always had a smile of gold. He had dimples that was deep as I don’t know what. His smile would light up a room,” Moore said.

Moore said they learned more about what happened to Dixon after Memphis Police released a video showing his final moments.

“It just looked like soon as he walked in, you just started shooting for no reason like you were scared or he was, I really don’t know but it hurt to see how it all went down,” she said.

Memphis Police said they found Dixon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at The Country Line Store. He was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

Dixon’s aunt said whatever was going on between the two could have been resolved another way.

“When at the end of the day you could have fought for both of y’all to live to see another day but instead you took a whole life, you took him away from a lot of people that loved him. He was loved,” Moore said.

We spoke to the man who works inside the store. He told us he recognized the suspect and the victim, but he did not know their names.

Now the family says they want Dixon’s killer to face consequences.

“At this point, we want justice. Either turn yourself in or get it the hard way and they are going to have to come to find you, but we want justice,” Moore said.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil at the store where Dixon was shot and killed Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.