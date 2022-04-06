MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tupelo, Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping after he assaulted a woman and forced her to get into his vehicle against her will.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department contacted the department on April 5 in regards to a possible kidnapping that occurred in Lee County.

A woman told police Shelton “Mitch” McGregor assaulted her, forced her into the vehicle and drove from the County Road 753 area in Tupelo to Oxford.

The victim said she was able to exit the vehicle at an opportune time and was picked up by a concerned citizen that drove her to the Oxford police station.

McGregor was taken into custody on the same day in Lee County.