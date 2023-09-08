TUNICA CO., Miss. — A Tunica, Mississippi, man who had just been sentenced to probation for burglary is accused of burglarizing Tunica County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and stealing a used car.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Cordearld Gordon is charged with burglary of a vehicle, the taking of a motor vehicle, burglary of a business, and trespassing.

The sheriff’s office says that at around 1:07 a.m. Friday morning, Gordon came to the sheriff’s office’s Old Mhoon Landing Road location and burglarized several vehicles, including patrol units.

Gordon then reportedly burglarized H&H Used Cars on U.S. Highway 61 and stole a vehicle from the property.

The sheriff’s office says Gordon then traveled to Hamilton, Alabama, and tried to sell the stolen vehicle. The Hamilton Police Department reportedly detained Gordon, who is now also facing criminal charges in Alabama.

The sheriff’s office says that Gordon had just been sentenced to four years of probation for charges related to three separate business burglaries. Gordon was reportedly arrested on November 3, 2022, and was sentenced on August 21, 2023.

The sheriff’s office says that Gordon is still in custody in Alabama and is awaiting extradition to Tunica County.