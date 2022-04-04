MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Tunica County, Mississippi, and a man has been arrested in her death.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Chasity Partridge of Horn Lake, Mississippi was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 Saturday night on Old Highway 61 near the Sears subdivision.

Patridge, 32, was taken to Regional One in Memphis but did not survive.

Kelvin Dawson, 35, of Tunica, Mississippi was charged in her death. Dawson is being held in the Tunica County pending investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (662) 910-0004 or (662) 363-1411.