MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tunica County is urging residents to be on the lookout for a veteran who threatened to commit an active shooting.

Tyrone Scott, 52, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance Tuesday. Reports state that he cut his girlfriend on the hand with a knife and left the scene.

He is in a 2009 black Chevrolet Tahoe with Tunica County Tag TNA-6986. The truck has a large masonic symbol on the back glass.

Scott, a military veteran, contacted the VA Crisis Line and called TCSO. He made threats that he was going to commit an active shooting somewhere.

If you see his vehicle, you are urged to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (662-363-1411) or dial 911 at your specific location. Do not approach this vehicle if you’re non-law Enforcement.

Scott is considered to be armed and dangerous.