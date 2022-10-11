MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the last day to register to vote for the November 8th election.

In Tennessee, you can register three ways, in person at your local election office, online, or by mail. In Arkansas, you can register in person or by mail.

The deadline to register in person has passed in Mississippi but you can still register by mail.

If you download a registration form and mail it, it must be postmarked today.

In the Nov. 8 election, Tennessee voters will vote on four constitutional amendments.

One of the amendments would make it illegal to deny employment to any person who refuses to join a union. Another would remove a line from the constitution that makes slavery an acceptable punishment for crime.

Tennessee voters will also elect a governor. Incumbent Bill Lee is being challenged by Democrat Jason Martin, a doctor, and businessman.

Voters in west Tennessee will also elect members of Congress.

In District 8, Republican incumbent David Kustoff is being challenged by Democrat Lynette Williams.

In District 9, incumbent Democrat Steve Cohen is being challenged by Republican Charlotte Bergmann.

The big issue on the ballot in Arkansas is recreational marijuana. If approved, Arkansas would become the first mid-south state to approve marijuana for recreational use.

Voters in several municipalities will also elect mayors, including Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown.