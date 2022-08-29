Memphis, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is striving for one of the best achievable musical awards.

The HBCU band will submit an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal.

Created on TSU’s campus, the 10-track album features trailblazers within the music industry like Sir the Baptist, Dubba-AA, and Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin.

The band is applying in the Best Gospel Roots Album category.

The Grammy submission comes just two weeks before the TSU Tigers are scheduled to battle the Jackson State Tigers in the matchup’s grand finale of the Southern Heritage Classic.

TSU’s Aristocrat of the Bands will face JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South in their annual battle during halftime.