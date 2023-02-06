MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student in Trumann, Arkansas, is in custody after school officials found a loaded gun during a basketball game Monday night.

The Trumann School District said resource officers and administrators were notified during the game that a student might have a gun inside the gym.

The weapon was found after the ninth-grader was discreetly removed from the stands. Police confiscated the gun and the student was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

“The Trumann School District is grateful to its staff for their prompt action. The safety of students, parents, family members, patrons, and staff is the principal concern of the district. The district thanks those members of the public who assist in sharing information concerning potential dangers, and it is grateful that this incident was quickly resolved without harm to anyone,” the school district said in a statement.