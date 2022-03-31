MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people are still talking about our latest round of severe weather that tore through the Mid-South Wednesday. Some drivers were forced to react without a moment to spare.



Several truckers decided to band together while on the road in a last ditch effort to ride out the storm.



James Blevins was on the interstate behind the wheel of his big rig, a job he’s had for several years. He saw first hand the wrath from Mother Nature.



“Wednesday’s storm was swift and scary. I couldn’t pull over, I had nowhere to go. I just keep going and hoping for the best,” James Blevins, a truck driver caught in the storm told us.



With high winds blowing and heavy rain pouring down, the storm left plenty of damage in its wake. Trees fell onto homes, and a distribution center in DeSoto County saw a partial roof collapse.



Fortunately, workers who were inside were evacuated before the storm hit. Unfortunately, power across the area was out overnight.



From restaurants to motels, many said the rising sun has become both their source of heat and light. It was guiding light, Mr. Blevins said, protected him when he became caught in the chaos.



“You just hope the Lord has His hands on you,” Blevins said.



The trucker, along with many others with nowhere to go, are doing what they had to do, to live to see another day.



“Windy and scary at times, everyone just kinda hovered together,” Blevins said.



Finally making it to safety, where he could stop and park, Blevins rode out the storm.



Undoubtedly, it is dangerous to drive in windy conditions. Trailers like Blevin’s, especially if they’re empty, can begin to sway.



That’s why banding together with other truckers, may have been life saving for those like Mr Blevins and others along the road.



After the storms, it’s back to work and back on the road for many with a greater appreciation they survived to see the dawning of a new day.



Crews have been working around the clock to restore lost power to those in the area.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction