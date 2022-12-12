MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs.
None of the three attempts was successful in getting away with an ATM.
The first incident occurred around 5 a.m. at the Mapco on the 3700 block of Jackson Street. Officers made the scene and were advised that a black Ford truck drove into the building in attempt to steal the ATM.
The next incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the Mapco on the 3200 block of Thomas Street. MPD responded and they were advised a black Ford truck drove into the building in an attempt to steal the ATM.
The third incident happened around 6 a.m. at the BP gas station on the 2600 block of North Watkins Street. Officers were advised that a black Ford truck struck the building in an attempt to steal the ATM.
MPD said that in each incident, four men were involved. They said they were in a grey Toyota Sienna, black Ford (possibly F-150 according to police), and a grey Toyota minivan.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.