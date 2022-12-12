MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs.

None of the three attempts was successful in getting away with an ATM.

The first incident occurred around 5 a.m. at the Mapco on the 3700 block of Jackson Street. Officers made the scene and were advised that a black Ford truck drove into the building in attempt to steal the ATM.

The next incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the Mapco on the 3200 block of Thomas Street. MPD responded and they were advised a black Ford truck drove into the building in an attempt to steal the ATM.

The third incident happened around 6 a.m. at the BP gas station on the 2600 block of North Watkins Street. Officers were advised that a black Ford truck struck the building in an attempt to steal the ATM.

A black Ford truck backed into this BP station on North Watkins.

A black Ford truck backed into this BP station on North Watkins.

Scene from the Thomas Ave location

Mapco on Jackson

MPD said that in each incident, four men were involved. They said they were in a grey Toyota Sienna, black Ford (possibly F-150 according to police), and a grey Toyota minivan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.