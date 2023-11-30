OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An investigation is underway after truck burglars reportedly fired shots at a victim in the parking lot of a Huey’s restaurant in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

According to Olive Branch Police, officers responded to the Huey’s on McGregor Crossing at 12:54 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a suspect broke into a victim’s truck in the parking lot. The truck’s owner reportedly left the restaurant and confronted the suspect, leading to an altercation. According to police, the suspect stole a weapon from the truck, but the owner was able to get it back.

Photo courtesy of Brooke Billions, WREG

Olive Branch Police say the suspect and three other accomplices fled the scene, firing shots at the victim as they went. No one was injured.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a black Camaro and a black Charger and were last seen traveling on Goodman Road to Highway 78 toward Memphis. Olive Branch Police released pictures of the vehicles Thursday.

Olive Branch Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (662) 892-9400.