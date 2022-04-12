MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is facing several charges after troopers saw him waving a gun while riding down I-240.

Troopers say they were patrolling I-240 East when Christopher Galloway was spotted hanging out of the passenger window of a silver Nissan Altima from the waist up and waving a gun.

This comes after Memphis law enforcement announced in March plans to crack down on reckless driving. Law enforcement said they are increasing their presence on the interstate to get drivers to follow the law.

Galloway was charged with endangerment with deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and violation of seat belt law.

He also has two separate federal convictions for weapons law violations and an active warrant for domestic assault back in 2020.

Galloway is due back in court on April 27.